La Cruz Roja America realizará pruebas de anticuerpos a todas las donaciones de sangre

DALLAS, Texas.- A partir de hoy y por tiempo limitado la Cruz Roja Americana realizará pruebas de anticuerpos de Coronavirus a todas las donaciones de sangre, plaquetas y plasma para saber si el donante estuvo expuesto al virus. La Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de los Estados Unidos autorizó las pruebas para uso de emergencia. Las pruebas de anticuerpos no confirman si el donante tiene o tuvo el virus ni si existe inmunidad.

Las pruebas a las donaciones serán enviadas a laboratorios en donde serán evaluadas para identificar enfermedades infecciosas de rutina. Los resultados de las pruebas de anticuerpos estarán disponibles de 7 a 10 días después.

La Cruz Roja invita a la comunidad a realizar donaciones de sangre siempre siguiendo las medidas de precaución necesarias por la pandemia y quieren recordarle que si tiene síntomas relacionados al coronavirus lo mejor es que se quede en casa y posponga su cita para donar sangre. Puede programas su cita para poner visitando la página de internet https://www.redcrossblood.org o llamando al número (800) 733-2767, ahí también recibirá información de los requisitos para poder donar.

Aquí la lista de los lugares y horarios para las próximas oportunidades para donar sangre en el Norte de Texas:

Allen

6/21/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Bait-ul-ikram Mosque, 1850 Hedgcoxe Rd

Arlington

6/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA North Branch, 1005 Skyline Drive

Carrollton

6/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Carrollton, 4343 N. Josey Lane

Dallas

6/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Lane Baptist Church, 6707 Royal Ln

6/18/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Ln

6/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 2055 Kendall Dr.

6/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Bennett, 1800 Bennett Ave

6/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lakewest Family YMCA, 3737 Goldman street

6/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 10701 E. Lake Highland Dr.

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Trammell Crow Center, 2010 Flora Street

6/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., One Uptown, 2619 McKinney Ave

6/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., White Rock Family YMCA, 7112 Gaston Avenue

6/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 2055 Kendall Dr.

6/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 14740 Meandering Way

6/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Moody Family YMCA, 6000 Preston Road

Duncanville

6/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd

Ennis

6/26/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Ennis, 300 N. Sherman Street

Flower Mound

6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cross Timbers Family YMCA, 2021 Cross Timbers Road

6/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lowe's #2516, 6200 Long Prairie Rd

Frisco

6/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Toyota Stadium, Home of FC Dallas, 9200 World Cup Way, #202

Fort Worth

6/22/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Medical City Fort Worth, 900 8th Ave

6/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hulen Mall, 4800 South Hulen Street

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Speedway Children's Charities, 3545 Lone Star Circle

6/28/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe, 4100 Blue Mound Rd

6/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, 2801 Miller Avenue

6/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lowe's Lake Worth, 3500 northwest centre drive

Forney

6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Forney, 414 W Broad St

6/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8200 FM741

Grapevine

6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Church at the Cross, 3000 William D Tate Ave

Keller

6/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2001 Willis Lane

Irving

6/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Medical City Las Colinas, 6800 N.MacArthur Blvd.

Little Elm

6/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lowe's Store 2567, 2773 East El Dorado

McKinney

6/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites McKinney-Fairview, 3220 Craig Drive

Melissa

6/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 737 E Melissa Road

Mesquite

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2801 Skyline Dr.

6/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Stephen United Methodist Church, 2520 Oates Dr,

Plano

6/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Residence Inn Dallas Plano Richardson at Coit Road, 300 Silverglen Drive

6/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Plano Super Bowl, 2521 Avenue K

Rockwall

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Rockwall, 602 White Hills Drive

6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Pointe Church - Rockwall Campus, 701 E. I-30, Rockwall

6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6819 South Fm 549

Royse City

6/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 305 N Arch St

Rowlett

6/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rowlett, 8201 Garner Rd,

Sachse

6/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pursuit Christian Fellowship, 5736 TX-78

Terrell

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 1104 Griffith Avenue

Waxahachie

6/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Waxahachie Family YMCA, 100 YMCA Dr

Weatherford

6/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Weatherford Public Library, 1014 Charles Street

La Cruz Roja Americana no realiza las pruebas para diagnosticar el Coronavirus.

