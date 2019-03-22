Eventos comunitarios en Dallas
Viernes 22 de marzo
Cine al aire libre The Greatest Showman
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The Epic
2960 Epic Place, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
Cine al aire libre GREASE
8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Klyde Warren Park Ginsburg Family Great Lawn
2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, TX 75201
Sábado 23 de marzo
Feria de lectura
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
W.H. Adamson High School
309 E. 9thSt.
Dallas, TX 75203
Read, Play, Talk Fair
9am - medio día
Mesquite High School
300 East Davis St.,
Mesquite, TX 75149
Barbie celebra 60 años
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Walmart
100 S. Ryan Drive,
Red Oak, TX 75154
Mujeres Market
2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Maroches Bakery
1227 W Davis St, Dallas, Texas 75208
Domingo 24 de marzo
Tap Dogs
7:30 p.m.
2403 Flora Street,
Dallas, TX 75201
Barbie celebra 60 años
Medio día - 5 p.m.
Walmart
5302 N. Garland,
Garland, TX 75040