Tacos, tamales y hasta pizzas: el Food Truck Festival llega a Aurora este viernes

WEST BRIDGE

A.Sweets Girl

Bricks Wood Fired Pizza

Cheesie's

Culinary Gangster

Decadent Flavor

Grumpy Gaucho

Hello Boba

Home Run Hot Dogs and Lemonade

Kissed by Fire

Little O's

MexiTacos

My Funnel Truck

Strawberries BBQ

Tapville Beer Truck

Wurst Kitchen