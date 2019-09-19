Disfruta de estas obras de teatro de La Alianza de Teatro Latino de Chicago este otoño
CHICAGO, Illinois.– CLATA te invita a disfrutar del tercer festival internacional de teatro latino de Chicago.
El festival comienza este jueves 19 de septiembre hasta el viernes octubre 27 del año 2019.
Las obras de teatro son las siguientes:
- The Delicate tears of the Waning Moon
Fechas: 09/19-10/13 Donde: Water People Theater
- HOPE: Part II of a Mexican Trilogy
Fechas: 09/21-10/27 Donde: Teatro Vista
- BACK IN THE DAY: An 80’s house music danceical
Fechas: 10/10-10/27 Donde: Urban Theater Company
- Exquisita Agonia
Fechas: 10/17-10/27 Donde: Aguijon Theatre
- Hotel-O
Fechas: 10/24-10/27 Donde: Repertorio Latino Theatre
- Organic Sofrito or other Recipes for Disaster
Fechas: 09/19-09/22 Donde: UrbanTheater Company
- Aliens, immigrants & other evil doers
Fechas: 10/5-10/6 Donde: National Museum of Mexican Art
- Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary
Fechas: 10/9-10/13 Donde: Goodman Theatre
- FEOS
Fechas: 09/20-09/22 Donde: The Chopmin Theatre
- Tia Mariela
Fechas: 09/26-09/29 Donde: National Museum of Mexican Art
- Soltera, Casada, Viuda, y Divorciada
Fechas: 10/17-10/20 Donde: Steppenwolf 170
- Andares
Fechas: 10/23-10/27 Donde: Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Para más información haz click en el enlace.
También te puede interesar