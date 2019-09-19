null: nullpx
Chicago

Disfruta de estas obras de teatro de La Alianza de Teatro Latino de Chicago este otoño

La Alianza de Teatro de Chicago (CLATA) es una alianza cultural que ayuda a impulsar la comunidad local de teatro latino a un nivel más destacado.
19 Sep 2019 – 6:13 PM EDT

CHICAGO, Illinois.– CLATA te invita a disfrutar del tercer festival internacional de teatro latino de Chicago.

El festival comienza este jueves 19 de septiembre hasta el viernes octubre 27 del año 2019.

Las obras de teatro son las siguientes:


  • The Delicate tears of the Waning Moon

Fechas: 09/19-10/13 Donde: Water People Theater


  • HOPE: Part II of a Mexican Trilogy

Fechas: 09/21-10/27 Donde: Teatro Vista

  • BACK IN THE DAY: An 80’s house music danceical

Fechas: 10/10-10/27 Donde: Urban Theater Company

  • Exquisita Agonia

Fechas: 10/17-10/27 Donde: Aguijon Theatre

  • Hotel-O

Fechas: 10/24-10/27 Donde: Repertorio Latino Theatre

  • Organic Sofrito or other Recipes for Disaster

Fechas: 09/19-09/22 Donde: UrbanTheater Company

  • Aliens, immigrants & other evil doers

Fechas: 10/5-10/6 Donde: National Museum of Mexican Art

  • Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary

Fechas: 10/9-10/13 Donde: Goodman Theatre

  • FEOS

Fechas: 09/20-09/22 Donde: The Chopmin Theatre

  • Tia Mariela

Fechas: 09/26-09/29 Donde: National Museum of Mexican Art

  • Soltera, Casada, Viuda, y Divorciada

Fechas: 10/17-10/20 Donde: Steppenwolf 170


  • Andares

Fechas: 10/23-10/27 Donde: Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Para más información haz click en el enlace.

