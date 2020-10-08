null: nullpx
Univision Contigo Austin

Univision Austin Voting Campaign to help community vote

Univision Austin team created several PSA's to help the community know the importance of voting. Travis County elections office has partnered to help register people.
8 Oct 2020 – 12:59 PM EDT
Univision Austin helps register people to vote by partnering with the Travis County elections office and League of Women voters at several registration sites around the central texas.

