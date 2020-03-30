Soleado inicio de semana en Arizona
Lunes soleado en Arizona.
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 80 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 55 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se espera que las temperaturas lleguen hasta 87 grados Fahrenheit el miércoles.
Following Sunday's high of 77, temps in Phoenix will climb thru midweek - peaking at 87 on Wednesday. After that, little change expected thru the weekend. Overall we're looking at a dry week with above normal temps. #azwx pic.twitter.com/G4WIWWufUs
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 30, 2020
Al sur del estado, se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 75 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 46 grados.
A bit cooler than normal today then becoming warmer the remainder of the week with some higher clouds at times. Temperatures will peak 3-8 degrees warmer than normal. #azwx pic.twitter.com/WRR9ezxBS3
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 30, 2020
Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 55 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados al norte del estado.
A significant warming trend is on the way early this week, with daytime highs becoming 5-10 degrees above normal for many locations Tuesday and Wednesday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/9xUkvKADbu
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 30, 2020