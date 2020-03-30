null: nullpx
Soleado inicio de semana en Arizona

Se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 80 grados Fahrenheit , con cielos mayormente despejados.
30 Mar 2020 – 09:34 AM EDT

Lunes soleado en Arizona.

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 80 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 55 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se espera que las temperaturas lleguen hasta 87 grados Fahrenheit el miércoles.

Al sur del estado, se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 75 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 46 grados.

Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 55 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados al norte del estado.


