Ante el anuncio del fin de las pruebas gratuitas de covid-19, piden que se mantenga el servicio sin costo

AUSTIN, TX - JULY 07: Medical personnel work at a COVID19 testing center on July 7, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Some testing sites have hours long waits and some people arrive as early as sunrise. Patients have their temperature and pulse checked before being swabbed. Along with Florida and Arizona, coronavirus cases in Texas have spiked recently. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images) Crédito: Sergio Flores/Getty Images