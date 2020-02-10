null: nullpx
TV Local NOW
Pronóstico

Nublados y posibles lluvias para este lunes en Arizona

A partir de la tarde de este lunes se esperan lluvias y tormentas en el estado, por lo que hay que tener precaución en las carreteras.
10 Feb 2020 – 8:21 AM EST

Se pronostican lluvias para horas de la tarde y noche de este lunes en Arizona.

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 68 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 48 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, las lluvias que ese esperan para este lunes no so garantizadas para toda la región.

En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 59 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados.

De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson. Un aviso de clima invernal sigue vigente para las áreas sureste de Arizona hasta la medianoche del martes.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 45 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 22 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff. Un aviso de clima invernal está en vigor desde las 5 PM del lunes hasta la medianoche del martes a lo largo del borde de Mogollon Rim al este de Flagstaff hacia los White Mountains.


Así luce la nieve al norte de Arizona

Loading
Cargando galería
RELACIONADOS:PronósticoArizona

Más contenido de tu interés