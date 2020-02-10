Nublados y posibles lluvias para este lunes en Arizona
Se pronostican lluvias para horas de la tarde y noche de este lunes en Arizona.
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 68 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 48 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, las lluvias que ese esperan para este lunes no so garantizadas para toda la región.
Feeling good about the increasing rain chances today, a little less about how much rain will fall at your house or mine, and less so about where/when any heavy showers or storms will form. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/PngdlXMVes
En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 59 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados.
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson. Un aviso de clima invernal sigue vigente para las áreas sureste de Arizona hasta la medianoche del martes.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the southeast Arizona Sky Islands above 7000 feet from 5 pm today though midnight Tuesday night for 6-12 inches of snowfall. If traveling in the higher terrain be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. #azwx pic.twitter.com/BkCZF3cKo8
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 45 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 22 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff. Un aviso de clima invernal está en vigor desde las 5 PM del lunes hasta la medianoche del martes a lo largo del borde de Mogollon Rim al este de Flagstaff hacia los White Mountains.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 PM Monday til Midnight Tuesday night along the Mogollon Rim east of Flagstaff into the White Mtns. Lighter snow is forecast farther west in the Flagstaff area but amounts are still pretty uncertain there - watch for updates! #azwx pic.twitter.com/LWQBoeHPlu
