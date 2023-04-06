null: nullpx
Estos son los eventos programados para buscar huevos de Pascua en el sur de Arizona

La mayoría de estas actividades son gratis y empiezan desde este viernes, algunos que se llevan a cabo en hoteles resorts, tienen costo. Revisa este listado.
Publicado 6 Abr 2023 – 02:13 PM EDT | Actualizado 6 Abr 2023 – 02:21 PM EDT
Default image alt
Un grupo de niños participa en una búsqueda de huevos de Easter. Crédito: AP

TUCSON, Arizona. - Estas buscando participar en una divertida búsqueda de huevos de Pascua, en el área de Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley y Sahuarita, se han programado varios eventos.

Muchos de estos eventos son gratuitos, pero algunos requieren inscripción previa.

Este domingo 9 de abril es Día de Pascua, algunos eventos inician desde este viernes.

Eventos en el sur de Arizona:

Viernes 7 de abril de 4:00 pm a 7:00 pm
Búsqueda de Huevos en La Encantada 2905 E. Skyline drive, Tucson, AZ.
Gratis
Easter bunny and egg hunts at La Encantada

Sábado 8 de abril 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Desert Valley Pediatric Dentistry Tucson South 4140 E 22nd Street, Tucson, az
Ultimate easter egg-sperience at desert valley pediatric dentistry (south)
Gratis

Sábado 8 de abril 7:30 am - 9:45 am
Reid Park Zoo 3400 E. Zoo Court, Tucson, AZ
Costo: $28-$42
Easter extravaganzoo at reid park zoo

Sábado 8 de abril 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Oro Calley Church of the Nazarene 500 w. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, AZ
Eggstravaganza at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene
Gratis

Sábado 8 de abril 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Trail Dust Town 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
breakfast with the bunny at trail dust town
Costo: $5 – $35

Sábado 8 de abril 10:00 am - 10:30 am
Aj's Fine Foods Tucson 2805 E. Skyline Drive, Tucson, AZ
Little chefs club: easter egg hunt at aj's fine foods
Gratis

Sábado 8 de abril 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Morris Kudall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ
Easter egg hunt at Udall Park
Gratis

Sábado 8 de abril de 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Christ Community Church 530 s. Pantano Road, Tucson, AZ
Easter egg hunt & the greatest true story ever told at christ community church
Gratis

Sábado 8 de abril de 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sunset Pointe Park 8535 North Star Grass Drive, Tucson, AZ
Eggstravaganza at sunset Pointe Park
Gratis

Domingo 9 de abril 9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Discovery church easter service & egg hunt Tucson, AZ
Gratis

Domingo 9 de abril 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Cienega High School 12775 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail, AZ
Easter Sunday at living branch church
Gratis

Domingo 9 de abril 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Omni Tucson National Resort 2727 W. Club Drive, Tucson, AZ
Easter brunch & egg hunt for kids and adults at omni tucson national resort
Costo $39 – $94

