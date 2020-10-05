Estos son más 50 lugares públicos con internet gratuito en Phoenix
La ciudad de Phoenix continúa expandiendo un servicio que permite a familias trabajar y estudiar desde casa, o al menos cerca de ella. Se trata de proveer servicio de internet wifi en más de 40 sitios públicos en la ciudad.
Los residentes pueden conectar sus dispositivos todos los días entre las 8 am y las 9 pm para acceder al servicio público gratuito. “Pueden optar por sentarse en el estacionamiento de una instalación participante o en un área pública en el lugar”, indica la ciudad de Phoenix.
¿Cómo conectarse?
El Wi-Fi gratuito está disponible todos los días de 8 am a 9 pm en las ubicaciones participantes.
Necesita un dispositivo inalámbrico, como una computadora portátil, un teléfono inteligente o una tableta.
Cuando busque la red Wi-Fi de la ciudad disponible, busque PHXCITYWIFI y conéctese.
“Abra un navegador e ingrese cualquier URL para acceder y aceptar el acuerdo de usuario. No se requiere contraseña”.
Al conectarse en una biblioteca pública de Phoenix, busque estas redes:
· Burton Barr: library-free-wifi
· Cesar Chavez, Cholla, Ironwood, Juniper, Mesquite, Palo Verde, Saguaro: library2-free-wif
· Acacia Agave, Desert Broom, Desert Sage: library3-free-wifi
· Century, Harmon, Ocotillo, Yucca: library4-free-wifi
Ubicaciones:
Acacia Library: 750 E. Townley Ave.
Adam Diaz Senior Center--4115 W. Thomas Road
Agave Library: 23550 N. 36th Ave.
Burton Barr Central Library: 1221 N. Central Ave.
Century Library: 1750 E. Highland Ave.
Cesar Chavez Library: 3635 W. Baseline Road
Cholla Library: 10050 Metro Parkway E.
Deer Valley Senior Center--2001 W. Wahalla Lane
Desert Broom Library: 29710 N. Cave Creek Rd.
Desert Sage Library: 7602 W. Encanto Blvd.
Desert West Senior Center: 6501 W. Virginia Ave.
Devonshire Senior Center: 2802 E. Devonshire Ave.
Eastlake Park Community Center: 1549 E. Jefferson St.
Faye Gray Recreation Center: 5745 S. 20th St.
Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center/ Paseo: 3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Road
Harmon Recreation Center and Library : 1425 S. 5th Ave.
Helen Drake Senior Center: 7600 N 27th Ave.
Ironwood Library: 4333 E. Chandler Blvd.
John F. Long Family Services Center: 3454 N. 51st Ave.
Juniper Library: 1825 W. Union Hills Drive
Longview Neighborhood Recreation Center: 4040 N. 14th St.
Marc Atkinson Recreation Center: 4535 N. 23rd Ave.
Marcos de Niza Senior Center: 305 W. Pima St.
Maryvale Community Center/ Palo Verde Library: 4420 N. 51st Ave.
McDowell Place: 1845 E. McDowell Road
Mesquite Library: 4525 E. Paradise Village Parkway N.
Mountain View Community Center: 1104 E. Grovers Ave.
Muriel Smith Recreation Center: 2230 W. Roeser Road
Ocotillo Library: 102 W. Southern Ave.
Paradise Valley Community Center: 17402 N. 40th St.
Pecos Community Center: 17010 S. 48th St.
Saguaro Library: 2808 N. 46th St.
Shadow Mountain Community Center: 3546 E. Sweetwater Ave.
South Mountain Community Center: 212 E. Alta Vista Road
South Phoenix Youth Center: 5245 S. 7th St.
Sunnyslope Community Center: 802 E. Vogel Ave.
Sunnyslope Family Services Center: 914 W. Hatcher Road
Sunnyslope Youth Center: 1702 W. Peoria Ave.
Travis L. Williams Family Services Center: 4732 S. Central Ave.
University Park Recreation Center: 1002 W. Van Buren St.
Verde Park Recreation Center: 916 E. Van Buren St.
Vernell Coleman Recreation Center: 830 W. Tonto St.
Washington Activity Center: 2240 W. Citrus Way
Yucca Library: 5648 N. 15th Ave.
