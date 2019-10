Agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza muere mientras estaba de servicio en el sur de Arizona

Last night, we lost one of our own, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Robert Hotten. Agent Hotten was found unresponsive while on patrol in AZ. Agent Hotten, Class 910, served for 10 years in USBP. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, son, loved ones, and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/yDDKOg6Pun

— Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) October 7, 2019