¿Qué palabra te define? Sports Illustrated pide a modelos que desnuden su personalidad

Here's a sneak peek at this year's one-of-a-kind IN HER OWN WORDS project. ✨We can't wait to show you the rest when #SISwim 2018 launches next week! @sailorbrinkleycook @robynlawley @paulinaporizkov

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 7, 2018 at 8:59am PST