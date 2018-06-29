Myrka Dellanos aún no puede aceptar la muerte de su primer esposo, el papá de Alexa

GOᑎE TOO ᔕOOᑎ! It’s been one week since you went to be with the Lord and I cannot accept it. Alex was my daughter’s father and my husband at one time and I want to honor him and his life. Alex was a faithful husband to me, a great friend, a loving father, a dedicated physician to his patients and in the years we were married he truly took care of me. I remember him asking me to call him before I got home at night late from work so he could be at the door waiting for me. He was an old fashioned gentleman and he always filled my car up with gas and took it to get washed. He was so organized- he cleaned up after the cleaning lady and ironed my clothes like the Marine that he was! He was definitely the sentimental one; he was crying when I walked down the aisle, he cried when he found out I was pregnant and of course cried when our princess Alexa was born. He mourned when some of his closest friends and patients passed away and even after we were divorced he would still say “hey honey” and we would spend hours chatting in person or on the phone. I can still hear his voice. I must also say before GPS, Alex was the one I always called when I was lost (which was frequent as I have no sense of direction). He had a photographic memory and he would take me straight to my destination while on the phone. He was incredibly smart! He loved history and fishing and football! Boy did he love football! I never understood the game but he and my mom would watch together and even after he and I weren’t married, he would still call to discuss the plays w my mom. Several Christmases ago, I went to drop off Alexa at his home and he invited me and my mom in to his house party and we all spent some time together like old times! Wish I could find that picture! We would also chat for hours about Alexa and he always wanted to be the best dad possible- those were always his intentions and after we separated he told me he would never have more children because he wanted Alexa to know she was and would always be his only princess! Alex, I wish I could have seen you one last time and given you a big hug! I’m heartbroken. I will miss you but I know we will see each other again! 💔

