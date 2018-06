Alexa Dellanos está rota de dolor por la muerte de su papá: su madre Myrka guarda silencio

This is one of my favorite pictures of us because it shows our emotions. You were crying tears of joy, excited for the future. You told me you were so proud of me. It was my biggest blessing from God to be your one and only child, your princess. You always gave me everything I needed and more and even though you’ve now taken a huge piece of my heart with you to heaven, I will honor your legacy and continue to live life with the most important gift you ever gave me, your unconditional love. My sweet Dad, I love you with everything that I am and I will miss you dearly until we meet again. Rest in Paradise, my angel.

A post shared by Alexa (@alexadellanos) on Jun 26, 2018 at 10:14pm PDT