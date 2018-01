En medio de la polémica, el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle causan furor en una estación de radio

During a visit to @reprezentradio in POP Brixton this afternoon, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle chatted to young people about their experiences, and how Reprezent has helped to develop important skills. Training hundreds of young people every year to develop useful skills and help progress to further education and employment opportunities, over 4,000 young people have been through the Reprezent programme.

