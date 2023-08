Mujer paga miles de dólares a fotográfo "profesional" para su boda y el resultado es terrible

Replying to @rsavut nice try bud but you have severely missed the mark. I work my ass off for everything I have and a big reason this whole photo fiasco hurts is because I missed out on concerts, all of summer 2020 and 2021, I didn't get on an airplane to travel anywhere, I missed holidays with family and I sacrificed a lot because I was under the impression that a reputable photographer with a large price tag was quality assurance and I was sorely mistaken. if I could go back and hire someone cheaper and get to have memories and have a life instead of saving every penny for 2 years I would have.