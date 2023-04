¿Britney Spears fue reemplazada? Fans creen que una doble graba sus videos en redes sociales

Woke up this morning and my skin is so dry !!! After visiting a couple of exotic locations recently, I have to coat my body in lotion at night !!! It’s so beautiful out and I want to get out more … paps are everywhere but not nearly as bad as it is in LA though … my car broke down the other day and I got out telling Hesam to come on my side and the paps were there and took pics 🙄🙄🙄 … I looked like an idiot !!! My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach !!! It was horrible because they got a pic of me in a helpless situation, so of course I get protective of myself !!! I went out with a friend and same thing !!! It didn’t look like my body and by no means am I saying my body is perfect but I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back … why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry … I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself !!! I work out for 45 min, 3x a week … that’s it !!! I hate working out for too long … I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take !!! God knows my body ain’t perfect but I did want to share what my body looks like at the moment … I worked my ass off and for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile … Yup, y’all got it … I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and bitch, I’m just getting started 😉😉😉 …