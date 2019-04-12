Immigration
Univision child separation trauma story wins World Press Photo Online Video of the Year
Univision News won the 2019 World Press Photo Online Video of the Year award for this story about the trauma suffered by 6 yr-old Adayanci Perez, separated for 3 months from her Guatemalan family by the Trump administration's 'Zero Tolerance' policy. Scroll down for video link.
Univision,12 Abr 2019 – 11:00 AM EDT
"World Press Photo Online Video of the Year award celebrates a video produced for the web, which through skillful editing and audio-visual design tells a compelling story with an impact. The film tells the story of Adayanci Pérez, one of more than 2,500 children who were separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border as part of Donald Trump’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy."
Read the award announcement here:
Link to video:
Link to article 👉 http://uni.vi/km5N101dLNl
