Immigration

A Mexican man remains in solitary confinement at an ICE facility

On April 14, Jesús Lorenzo Ávila was sent to solitary confinement in a detention center in New Mexico’s Otero County. He was sentenced to 29 days in segregation. He came out on May 14th, only to return the next day.
5 Jun 2019 – 3:07 PM EDT

Jesús Lorenzo Ávila’s testimony is part of “Voces Solitarias”, a project that exposes punishment practices at immigration detention centers. He immigrated to the U.S., and this is what he’s been through so far.

RELACIONADOS:Immigration
Publicidad