Immigration
A Mexican man remains in solitary confinement at an ICE facility
On April 14, Jesús Lorenzo Ávila was sent to solitary confinement in a detention center in New Mexico’s Otero County. He was sentenced to 29 days in segregation. He came out on May 14th, only to return the next day.
Jesús Lorenzo Ávila’s testimony is part of “Voces Solitarias”, a project that exposes punishment practices at immigration detention centers. He immigrated to the U.S., and this is what he’s been through so far.
