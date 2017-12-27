Shakira postpones "El Dorado Tour" for later date due to health reasons

The songstress known for her infamous hip-shaking has announced she will be postponing the first half of her tour in the United States including San Antonio. The "Wherever, Whenever" artist posted up to her website an explanation of why she needed to reschedule the first leg of her tour.





To my dear fans and friends, I wanted to write one more letter to express my gratitude to all of you for the immeasurable love and support that you have sent me these past few weeks. You have made me feel that my voice is not only mine but also yours, and that it has a purpose. There were times when your prayers and messages of affection and encouragement along with those of my family were the only thing buoying my spirits. Though I very much hoped to be able to recover my vocal cords in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal. I feel for all of you who planned ahead to come to these shows and who have been so patient as I took the time needed to figure out the best course of action with my doctors. Thankfully, I am so relieved and happy to share with you that I will be getting back on the road in June 2018 with my El Dorado World Tour in Europe, and the US, with Latin America dates to be announced soon. I am very proud of this show; I feel it’s my best yet, since it has a repertoire filled with heartfelt songs and exciting moments of music and dance. I really can't wait for June! I promise to give you all of me and more from the minute I get on that stage and I am counting the days till showtime! All my love Shakira

The "Hips Don't Lie" artist announced that she will perform in San Antonio inside the AT&T Center on August 24th.

Shakira manager's also released a statement saying:

Shakira’s managers sent out a press release which states: “Shakira’s doctors have determined that she needs to spend the next few months working towards recovery in order for her vocal cords to be in optimal condition for touring, and as such we are obliged to postpone the U.S. leg of the El Dorado World Tour, previously scheduled for January 2018. Tickets will be valid for the new date in your city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.” The press release continued saying: “Though it has been a difficult time for Shakira, she is on her way towards recovering her voice fully and we are pleased to announce new dates for both the U.S. and European legs, beginning in June 2018. Please note Mexico and Latin America show dates are forthcoming,” the press release said. “While disappointed to not be able to perform in January as scheduled, Shakira is happy to be able to get back on the road by summer with her best show yet, and remains incredibly grateful for all the loyalty, patience and support her fans have shown her. Please see below for new European and U.S. tour dates, and we thank you again for your understanding.”