Luis Miguel announces tour dates

Mexican singer and Latin American icon Luis Miguel announces his "¡México Por Siempre!" tour based off his most recent certified double platinum album.
The 22-date tour kicks off in San Diego, California followed by a performance inside the world famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Miguel will stop in San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Thursday, August 30, 2018.
Tickets will go on sale to the public starting on Friday, February 16 at 10am at LiveNation.com.
47-year-old Luis Miguel has released a total of 33 albums with many that have reached gold, platinum and diamond status. He has sold over 100 million units worldwide, has a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame and is a 6-time Grammy award winner as well as taking home four Latin Grammy awards.