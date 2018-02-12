Luis Miguel announces tour dates

Mexican singer and Latin American icon Luis Miguel announces his "¡México Por Siempre!" tour based off his most recent certified double platinum album.

The 22-date tour kicks off in San Diego, California followed by a performance inside the world famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Miguel will stop in San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting on Friday, February 16 at 10am at LiveNation.com.