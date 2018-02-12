Luis Miguel announces tour dates

The Mexican singer and icon makes a stop in San Antonio this Summer
By:
Univision Radio
Feb 12 | 11:03 AM EST

Mexican singer and Latin American icon Luis Miguel announces his "¡México Por Siempre!" tour based off his most recent certified double platinum album.

The 22-date tour kicks off in San Diego, California followed by a performance inside the world famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Miguel will stop in San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting on Friday, February 16 at 10am at LiveNation.com.

47-year-old Luis Miguel has released a total of 33 albums with many that have reached gold, platinum and diamond status. He has sold over 100 million units worldwide, has a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame and is a 6-time Grammy award winner as well as taking home four Latin Grammy awards.

Artículos Relacionados

  1. Aquatic circus to roll through San Antonio
  2. Here's what you need to know about the Rodeo
  3. Local baker came up with alternative to dangerous laundry pod trend
  4. San Antonio to host Tigres vs Pumas game
  5. Former Spurs player and wife killed in car accident