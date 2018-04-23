J Balvin coming to San Antonio this fall

J Balvin just announced the next leg of his Vibras Tour which is set to kick off on September 19th in Fresno, CA promoting his highly anticipated new album VIBRAS releasing May 25th. The 27-date tour will include stops in New York City, Chicago, Miami, Las Vegas, Houston and San Antonio.

The 32-year-old Latin artist will be performing his back-to-back singles such as "Mi Gente" and "Machika" live in front of thousands of his fans. Balvin had also made collaborations with Beyoncè, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny and Camila Cabello to name a few.

The Colombian superstar will be stopping in the Alamo city on Sunday, October 7, 2018 inside the Freeman Coliseum.