Gloria Trevi & Alejandra Guzman perform last concert in San Antonio

The "Versus World Tour" will be the last in the United States.
By:
Univision Radio
Jan 12 | 10:40 AM EST

Mexican Pop/Rock stars Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán have announced the final leg of their "Versus World Tour!" The two superstars are wrapping up their tour in the United States. They will stop in San Antonio on Friday, March 10, 2018 at the AT&T Center. The tour has been breaking records in every city they've visited and the tour just won a Pollstar Award for "Latin Tour of the Year."

Be sure to catch their last concert performance in the United States.

Tickets will be going on sale on Friday, January 19th at LiveNation.com.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. San Antonio is now the first city in state to raise the smoking age to 21
  2. VIA offering free rides to the MLK March on January 15th
  3. 50th Martin Luther King Jr March for Justice
  4. Univision rang in 2018 downtown for SA 300 celebration
  5. Shakira postpones "El Dorado Tour" for later date due to health reasons