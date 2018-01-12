Gloria Trevi & Alejandra Guzman perform last concert in San Antonio

Mexican Pop/Rock stars Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán have announced the final leg of their "Versus World Tour!" The two superstars are wrapping up their tour in the United States. They will stop in San Antonio on Friday, March 10, 2018 at the AT&T Center. The tour has been breaking records in every city they've visited and the tour just won a Pollstar Award for "Latin Tour of the Year."