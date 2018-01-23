Thalía and Laura Zapata reunite at Grandmother's 100th party

Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images - MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 25: The Nuestra Belleza Latina beauties greeted the talented Thalia at the NBL Mansion as she introduced their next challenge on February 25, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
Univision RadioJan 23 | 12:23 PM EST
Latin artist Thalía wanted to join her Grandmother Eva Mange Márquez celebrate her 100th birthday. The 46-year-old singer and actress shared to Instagram a photo of the celebration.
That wasn't all, Thalía reunited with her estranged 61-year-old sister, Laura Zapata at the party in Mexico City putting their differences aside.
Back in 2012, Thalía and three sisters errupted in family legal issues over money after their mother died.
Check out the 7 tier cake that was decorated in pink frosting for their Abuelita that says " 100 years Evita! We love you Abuelita - Sabrina, Mateo, Thalia, Tommy - Happy Birthday."
