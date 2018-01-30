Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's performed "Despacito" at GRAMMY's

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee had the audience roaring at the 60th GRAMMY's in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Despite their epic performance, they were snubbed not once, not twice but three times for the best selling Latin song of all time - "Despacito."

The duo were overlooked by the Recording Academy for the "biggest song of 2017". Despacito hit a YouTube milestone by racking up over 4 billion views.

Despacito also had the tie for longest running number one on the Hot 100 for 16 weeks straight as well as being the most streamed song in the world of all-time.

"Despacito" had become the first ever Latin song to recieve the Recording Industry Association of America's Diamond certificate for sales of over 10 million units. A few that have ever accomplished, ever.

"Despacito" had won four Latin GRAMMY awards in November 2017.

Luis Fonsi reacts to the GRAMMY snub via Instagram post.

Luis Fonsi talks with Billboard about his big performance at the GRAMMY's.

Tweets from fans that thought "Despacito" should have won.







