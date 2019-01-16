/
Jimmy Fallon visits Puerto Rico

Fallon met with Bad Bunny, José Feliciano, and Miguel & Ozuna
Jan 16, 2019 – 12:22 PM EST

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon took the show to Puerto Rico to show some love Tuesday night.

Jimmy had been walking around the streets of Old San Juan with The Roots when they ran into Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny offered to show them around town and then that's when they busted into an impromptu performance in the streets!

José Feliciano & Ozuna perform: "En Mi Viejo San Juan"

Puerto Rico is still recovering after being hit by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Fallon and his team wanted to show support to the U.S. Territory by doing their show there and discovering Puerto Rico.

