Demi Lovato hospitalized after overdosing

She was rushed by ambulance to a L.A. hospital

Demi Lovato has been rushed to a Los Angeles emergency room from her Hollywood Hills home after an apparent drug over dose. Law enforcement tells TMZ that the 25-year-old had taken a large amount of heroin. She was rushed by ambulance just a little after noon on Tuesday (July 24).

Lovato has been fighting substance abuse for many, many years. She had been 6 years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.

About a month ago, Lovato has released a song titled "Sober" where she had revealed she had went back to her old habits.

The story is still developing and we'll provide additional details as they come.

