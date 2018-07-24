Entretenimiento
Demi Lovato hospitalized after overdosing
She was rushed by ambulance to a L.A. hospital
Univision Radio,Jul 24, 2018 – 4:12 PM EDT
Demi Lovato has been rushed to a Los Angeles emergency room from her Hollywood Hills home after an apparent drug over dose. Law enforcement tells TMZ that the 25-year-old had taken a large amount of heroin. She was rushed by ambulance just a little after noon on Tuesday (July 24).
Lovato has been fighting substance abuse for many, many years. She had been 6 years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.
About a month ago, Lovato has released a song titled "Sober" where she had revealed she had went back to her old habits.
The story is still developing and we'll provide additional details as they come.