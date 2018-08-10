Daddy Yankee robbed in Spain

Daddy Yankee was in Europe for his Dura tour and staying in Valencia, Spain. According to reports, Daddy Yankee had kept an assortment of jewelry, chains and diamonds in a safe in the room he was staying in.

The report stated that some one posed as Daddy Yankee and had asked the hotel staff to open up the safe that contained $2.3 million of valuables. When Daddy Yankee found out, he immediately hired a law firm and had the Spanish State Security and Forces Corp on the investigation.

Yankee's press representatives told Billboard:

"Daddy Yankee’s press office confirms that the artist has been a victim of theft while he was away from his hotel in Valencia, Spain. A law firm has already been hired and no further statements will be made so as not to hinder in any way the investigation of the Spanish State Security and Forces Corps.”