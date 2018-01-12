Camilia releases her self titled album "Camila"

Things have been looking great for Camila Cabello since her departure from Fifth Harmony about a year ago. Camila just entered a new chapter in her music career with her own self titled album "Camila."

Camila had given us "Crying in the Club" back in May of 2017 then after that, there was no stopping her. She went on one track after another with features on "OMG" with Quavo, "Know No Better" with Major Lazer and "Havana" featuring Young Thug.

The song "Havana" has been atop of the Billboard for seven weeks now and has been the longest top chart hit since Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble."

With Camilia hitting milestones, there's no stopping her.