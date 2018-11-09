/
Bad Bunny and J. Lo release steamy 'Te Guste' video

The moment we've all been waiting for is here
Nov 9, 2018 – 4:44 PM EST

Jennifer Lopez collaborates with Latin trap superstar Bad Bunny for their steamy music video directed by Mike Ho, "Te Guste" which translates in English to "You Like It."

The video shows a fit 49-year-old J Lo with a young 24-year-old Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio or better known as Bad Bunny who are making moves in a tropical paradise setting with an older Ferarri 512.

