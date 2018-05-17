Offset hospitalized after car crash

Offset suffered some minor bangs and bruises after wrecking his Dodge Challenger in Atlanta on Wednesday (May 16). The 26-year-old rapper went to the hospital as pre-caution and has been released.

TMZ obtained a photo of a wrecker truck with the lime green wrecked ride on the flatbed at a gas station. Authorities stated that no police or EMS were called to the scene and no accident report taken.

There's no word if any other parties were involved in the accident.

Sources at TMZ state that Cardi B rushed to the hospital to be by her fiance's side after hearing about the accident.