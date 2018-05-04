Nicki Minaj drops visuals "Chun-Li" and "Barbie Tingz"

Nicki Minaj originally released Chun-Li and Barbie Tingz at the same time in April. Now, Nicki The Harujuku Barbie released the visuals to her two songs.

Let us break down both of the songs.

**WARNING: Both videos contain explicit language - viewer discretion is advised.

Chun-Li

In this video directed by Steven Klein, Nicki dressed in skin tight outfits just like how the character "Chun-Li" dressed in the video game Street Fighter II: The World Warrior in 1991.

Chun-Li became a mainstay in the franchise becoming one of the most popular characters which spun off into a whole new media entirely.

In the song, Minaj allegedly strikes at Cardi B with lines like: "Oh I get it, they paintin' me out to be the bad guy / Well when's the last time you see a bad guy do the rap game like me? / They need rappers like me, they need rappers like me, so they can get on their f**king keyboards and make me the bad guy, Chun-Li."





Barbie Tingz

This video was directed by Giovanni Bianco & Nicki Minaj co-directed in the stunning visuals. Minaj appears in many scantily outfits. There's a scene where the Trinidadian born rapper transformed into a marionette puppet.

The video throws shade at Cardi B with lines like: "Mad b**ches tell they team make 'em like Barbie / Had to come off IG so they can't stalk me / All they do is copy looks, steal music too / Want to see what b**ches do when they lose the blue(print)."