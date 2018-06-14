Música
Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande team up for "Bed"
The song will be on Nicki Minaj's Queen album
Univision Radio,Jun 14, 2018 – 11:11 AM EDT
Chun Li crooner Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have teamed up for "Bed", their newest single on Minaj's album Queen.
The highly anticipated album will be released on August 10th which will feature Minaj's hottest singles "Chun Li" and "Barbie Tingz". Queen will be Minaj's newest album release since The Pinkprint in 2014.
A few days ago, Minaj released the cover art for Queen.
The cover art for the "Bed" single features the two female musicians in a hot tub together.
Take a listen to the song below straight from Nicki Minaj's YouTube.