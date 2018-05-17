Mac Miller arrested for hit and run

Mac Miller may be going through some hard times after breaking up with Ariana Grande. Now the 26-year-old Pittsburgh native is behind bars after hitting a power pole in San Fernando Valley with his Mercedes G-Wagon knocking it down at 1 in the morning Thursday. Mac and his passenger ran on foot away from the scene and witnesses gave the police details in the direction they fled.

The cops ran the plates of the Mercedes and went to the address the vehicle was registered at. Mac was at home when the police knocked on the door where he was arrested and taken to jail with a bail of $15,000.

Police described Mac as "the most polite and nice intoxicated person we've seen."