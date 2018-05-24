Música
Jennifer Lopez drops "Dinero" music video with Cardi B
DJ Khaled also makes an appearance
Univision Radio,May 24, 2018 – 4:40 PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B are throwing money like it's no big deal in their new bi-lingual music video "Dinero."
The collaboration was shot earlier this month (May 2018) in Los Angeles directed by Joseph Kahn.
J. Lo first debuted the track at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and this is the first time we're all seeing the video. The entire music video is shot in black and white to give it the classic, elegant effect. There are some scenes where La Lopez is burning money on a dining room table and then her walking with a pet ostrich like it's really no big deal.
"Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero // I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow"
Check out the music video in it's entirety below.