J Balvin and Bad Bunny join Cardi B for "I Like It" music video

Cardi B recruits Reggaeton artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin for the new music visual "I Like It" single from the album "Privacy Invasion." The video directed by Elf Rivera was filmed in neighborhoods and clubs in Miami.

The song had already hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The music video was released on (today) May 29th and racked up over a million views already. This song will be this Summer's hit!