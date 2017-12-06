'Bodak Yellow' turns New York subway station into a dance party

Just ask a group of seemingly random New York City commuters. It appears that it was transportation in Manhattan as usual until someone busted out some speakers out and began playing the track. The song's popularity is obvious as people began rapping and dancing along. It appears the rest is history.

Cardi has yet to comment about whether or not she has seen the viral video, but she has been keeping busy. On top of her her recent engagement to Offset and the massive success of her song 'MotorSport' with Migos and Nicki Minaj, the New Yorker is currently teasing a new single with Puerto Rican trap singer Ozuna, called 'La Modelo (The Model)' very soon.