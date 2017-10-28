Cardi B and Offset are officially engaged!

Two of our favorite rappers in the game are officially engaged!
It all went down at the Philly Powerhouse concert earlier tonight. Offset surprised the massive audience (and Cardi) by getting down on one knee and presenting her with an incredible 8-carat pear cut, diamond ring.
And she showed off the ROCK!
It is 8 carats and FLAWLESS.
Cardi seems to be over the moon!
Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️
The two have reportedly been dating since February, when they were first spotted attending the Super Bowl together.
Congrats to the happy couple!