Cardi B and Offset are officially engaged!

Offset surprised Cardi with a stunning 8-carat pear cut, diamond ring

Foto: rapup.com - The two were first spotted attending the Super Bowl in February 2017.
Univision
28 Oct | 12:28 AM EDT
Two of our favorite rappers in the game are officially engaged!

It all went down at the Philly Powerhouse concert earlier tonight. Offset surprised the massive audience (and Cardi) by getting down on one knee and presenting her with an incredible 8-carat pear cut, diamond ring.


And she showed off the ROCK!

It is 8 carats and FLAWLESS.

Cardi seems to be over the moon!


The two have reportedly been dating since February, when they were first spotted attending the Super Bowl together.

Congrats to the happy couple!


