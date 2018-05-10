Childish Gambino's powerful new song is going viral

Childish Gambino first debuted "This is America" on Saturday Night Live. Once the visuals came out, it started trending really, really fast with over 60 million views on YouTube.

WARNING: This music video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised





The Hiro Murai directed music video starts off with an African American man walking to a guitar sitting on a chair then the camera pans off to Gambino. The 34-year-old rapper with his back turned to the camera starts dancing towards the African American man now sitting in the chair with his face covered. Gambino does the unexpected. He shoots the man in the back of the head.

In the middle of the music video, a gospel choir is singing and Gambino is popping in through the door. He dances towards the camera and then someone throws him an assault riffle and shoots up the choir.

The controversial music video has a lot going on to grasp. Gambino is trying to spread the message about rising tension in the U.S. between race, inequality, gun violence, police brutality and much more.

Every time you watch, you'll find new details in the video. What are your thoughts on this music video?