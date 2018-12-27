Reportan explosión de planta de energía Con Edison en Queens
Una planta de energía de Con Ed en Astoria, Queens habría explotado, emitiendo una luz azul por los cielos. Varios usuarios en Twitter han publicado sus imagenes.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo, les traeremos más detalles conforme vayan surgiendo.
Appears to be an explosion at the con Ed plant in Astoria @ConEdison ... Bright as day. Sounded like a transformer. #breakingnews #astoria #nyc @channel pic.twitter.com/4jZ54iMExU
— ManYourStyle (@ManYourStyleNY) December 28, 2018
Something definitely happening in #Astoria — green and blue sky flickering, terrifying. Here’s the view from our apartment. Con Ed? pic.twitter.com/k1nJTIJ4GM
— Camille Bautista-Fryer (@CamBautista) December 28, 2018
Something’s happening with the ConEd plant... lost power for a sec, bright blue light outside. Legit thought we were being hit with nuclear war. Had to puff my inhaler for the first time in over a year pic.twitter.com/3jUAhTWGIQ
— mazel tov cocktail (@beccaLader) December 28, 2018