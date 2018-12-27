TV Local NOW
Reportan explosión de planta de energía Con Edison en Queens

El incidente causó que todo el cielo se tornará azul, según testigos.
28 Dic 2018 – 9:36 PM EST

Una planta de energía de Con Ed en Astoria, Queens habría explotado, emitiendo una luz azul por los cielos. Varios usuarios en Twitter han publicado sus imagenes.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo, les traeremos más detalles conforme vayan surgiendo.

