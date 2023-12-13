New York Philharmonic: Orozco-Estrada Brings the Heat and Flavor of Colombia to Lincoln Center

This marked a virtuoso year-end closing for Orozco-Estrada, who took over the reins of the RAI Orchestra just a couple of months ago following an abrupt departure from the Vienna Philharmonic in 2022. His performance at the David Geffen Hall was characterized by an energetic, buoyant, and warm program, momentarily distracting the audience from the biting cold that had begun to settle in New York last week.