New York Philharmonic: Orozco-Estrada lleva el calor y sabor de Colombia al Lincoln Center de Nueva York

Edgar Moreau makes his NY Phil debut in Haydn’s spirited Cello Concerto No. 1. Leading the Orchestra for the first time, Andrés Orozco-Estrada conducts Tchaikovsky’s passionate take on the tragedy of Romeo and Juliet, Enescu’s Romanian Rhapsody No. 1, and Bartók’s The Miraculous Mandarin Suite — an orchestral adaptation of the composer’s scandalous 1926 pantomime. Crédito: Brandon Patoc