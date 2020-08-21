Official Rules: VotaConmigo Challenge

1. Name of Promotion: #VotaConmigo Challenge





NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCES OF WINNING. YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.



2. Name and address of Sponsor: Univision Management Co., with offices at 8551 NW 30 th Terrace. Miami, FL 33122.

3. Date of participation: The contest begins on August 25th, 2020 at 12:01 AM and ends on October 7th, 2020 at 3:00 AM. All completed entries must be received before October 7th, 2020 at 3:00 AM.

4. Eligibility: Participants must be over 18 years of age or the parent or legal guardian of the person in the video, legal residents of the United States, with a Social Security Number (SS#) or Tax Identification Number (TIN), who have not won a prize from the Sponsor within the last 30 days.

5. How to Enter: You can participate in the Contest by submitting your video with your name, address, telephone number and email at [ univision.com/retovotaconmigo and univision.com/votaconmigochallenge ], before October 7th, 2020 at 3:00 AM. Your video must at least :15 or :30 seconds, but no more than 30 seconds and showcase the importance of voting and encourage other young Hispanics to vote (in English or Spanish).

6. Number of entries allowed per person: 1 video per person.

7. Method of Selecting Winner(s): Provided sufficient eligible entries are received before the determined date, the Sponsor will selected up to 3 winners based on which videos we consider to effectively showcase the importance of voting in a fun way that will reach other young people on social media, to the discretion of the Sponsor. If there is a tie, members from Univision’s digital team will help break the tie.

8. Date Winner will be selected: The Winners will be selected on or around October 13th, 2020.

9. Method of notifying Winner(s): The Winners will be notified by email and telephone within 3 days after being selected.

10. Manner and date to collect Prize: The Winners will be mailed their prize at the address provided.

11. Prize(s) and estimated value: Three winners will be selected, with the grand prize winner receiving $5,000, the opportunity to appear on our morning show Despierta America (virtually), and a platform to showcase their video on our social media platforms. Second place winner will receive $3,000 and the third-place winner will receive $1,000. The total approximate value of this contest is $9,000.

Odds of winning depend on the number of participants. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who from and after the first day of the contest were or are employees or agents of Sponsor, Co-Sponsor or their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or the service agencies or independent contractors; (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this contest; and (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its exclusive and absolute discretion, to annul, cancel and terminate your entry and to disqualify you and your video from the Contest, in each case without notice and without obligation or responsibility to you, if Univision determines that you have participated in the Contest without meeting all the eligibility requirements stated herein.

As a condition of your participation in the Contest, you affirm and certify that: (x) you possess the rights, title and interest in and of your video, as its creator and author or by a valid written agreement executed with the creator its author, or decreed by law, and that you have complete right, power and authority to submit the video to the Sponsor and to authorize its use, publication and exploitation by the Sponsor; (y) your video does not contain any copyrighted third party material; (z) you have obtained the consent of all persons appearing in your video to utilize their name, image and/or likeness and to submit your video into the Contest.

All videos and entry forms, if applicable, will become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned to the participant. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, stolen or misdirected entry forms, entry forms that are mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, damaged or late. Sponsor is not responsible for disconnected or misdirected calls or busy signals, incorrect or inexact information. Entry forms that have been mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete or inaccurate will be void. Each participant agrees to permit Sponsor to use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, voice, videotape or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation. Sponsor may use information submitted to offer them information on other offers, products or services, subject to Univision’s privacy policy available at www.univision.com.

The Sponsor has the exclusive right throughout the universe, without reservation and freely assignable, but not the obligation to use, copy, reproduce, publish, distribute, exhibit, broadcast and present your video in all media, now known or hereafter invented, contemplated or devised, including, without limitation , announce, exhibit and in any other way dispose of your video to post on the internet, television, mobile and radio, and to subject it to public view, and use, reproduce and publish your name, appearance, image, photograph, performance and other elements of your performance or image to carry out and promote the Contest and/or the Sponsor, in each case WITHOUT NOTICE, COMPENSATION OR ATTRIBUTE TO YOU.

If your video is selected as a finalist or as the winner, the Sponsor has the exclusive right in perpetuity and throughout the universe, without reservation and freely assignable, but not the obligation to use, exhibit, broadcast, announce, copy, reproduce, publish distribute and in any other way commercially exploit your photograph in all media, now known or hereafter invented and you will sign and submit to Univision any and all documents Univision may deem necessary to exercise said rights.

As a participant in the Contest you agree that other persons, including but not limited to employees and contractors of Sponsor, may have independently developed, or may in the future independently develop, content or material identical or similar to your video in concept, theme dialogue, presentation and/or expression. Additionally, you agree that it is possible that identical or similar material may already be in public domain or may be in the future. Therefore, you do not have a right to monetary or any other type of compensation, credit or attribution from the Sponsor if Sponsor uses or commercially exploits content or material identical or similar that is a product of an independent creation on the part of Sponsors or other parties, or that is of the public domain.

YOU UNDERSTAND AND ACCEPT THAT THE ONLY COMPENSATION YOU WILL RECEIVE FOR GRANTING THIS RIGHT IS THE PUBLICITY YOU MAY RECEIVE BY THE PUBLICATION OR BROADCASTING OF YOUR VIDEO AND/OR THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF YOU AS A PARTICIPANT IN THE CONTEST HEREIN.

Sponsor's decisions will be final and binding in all respects. Each winner and each guest of the winner, if any, may be required to sign liability releases. If a winner is ineligible; cannot be notified as described above, or does not take possession of the prize as stated above, the winner will be deemed to have rejected the prize and Sponsor may select a new winner if time permits. To claim prizes, winners will be required to provide identification acceptable to Sponsor and to pick up prizes as instructed. Winner(s) are not permitted to substitute prizes for their cash equivalent or a credit. The prize(s) will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred by winners.

Sponsor reserves the right to modify or terminate this contest for any reason, including if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor's control impairs the integrity of the contest as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may disqualify any person whom Sponsor, in its sole discretion, considers having violated these Official Rules or any other aspect of the promotion. The participant(s) agree(s): (a) to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, the Co-Sponsor(s) and their respective parent, affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the contest.

All taxes (federal, state, and local) are the sole responsibility of the winner, who may be required to complete tax forms. If the value of prizes the winner has received from the Sponsor in the current year exceeds $600, then the winner needs to provide his/her social security number or tax identification number to receive the prize. These rules are governed by the laws of the State of the Sponsor, without giving effect to conflicts of law principles.

For a list of winners, which will be available after the end of the promotion, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – List of Winners”, to the address indicated above.

To obtain a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – Official Rules”, to the address indicated above.

Online Participation: Use of any automated entry software is prohibited. Online entries made with multiple e-mail addresses, under multiple identities or through the use of any other device or artifice to enter multiple times will be deemed invalid. If the winner is an online entrant, the winning online entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address from which the entry was made. The authorized email account holder is deemed as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Sponsor shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any online service or web site, inability to submit the online entry form, or any other error or malfunction, or any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest, or for late, lost, stolen, postage due, illegible or misdirected entries.

If this contest or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or otherwise does not permit entry in the contest, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper operation of this contest, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action, and/or to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this contest or any portion thereof. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage any online service or web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

If Text Message Participation: To send a text message, participant must own a mobile telephone with service compatible with one of the announced service providers and two-way text messaging capability activated. Regular text messaging and data charges may apply. Text messaging service may not be available in some of the areas of participation. Charges may be reflected on participant’s monthly statement or deducted from pre-paid balance. For help text the word HELP. To cancel, text the word STOP to the code announced.