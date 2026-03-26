Billingual Voices Understanding Alzheimer’s: Why Early Detection Makes a Difference

Video The Alzheimer’s Awareness

Today, more than 7.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.Older Hispanic adults are about 1.5x as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias, compared to older White adults ( Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report 2025). As the U.S. population continues to age, recognizing the early warning signs has never been more important. While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s currently, there are serious benefits to early detection, including new treatments that can slow progression of the disease.

For many people, the early signs of Alzheimer’s are often mistaken for normal aging. Understanding the difference can make a profound impact—not only for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, but also for the family members who care for and support them.

PUBLICIDAD

What Is Alzheimer’s Disease?

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. It usually develops slowly, with symptoms becoming more noticeable over time. Eventually, these changes can interfere with everyday activities such as managing household tasks, remembering important information, or maintaining relationships.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death among people age 65 and older, highlighting the serious impact it has on individuals, families, and communities.

Normal Aging vs. Signs of Alzheimer’s

Some changes in memory and thinking are a normal part of getting older. However, certain changes may signal something more serious.

● Forgetting names or appointments from time to time, but remembering them later? That’s normal aging. But frequently forgetting important dates, events, or conversations? That may be a sign of Alzheimer’s.

● Occasionally struggling to find the right word? Normal. Stopping in the middle of conversations or having trouble naming something familiar (like calling a “watch” a “hand-clock”)? That may be a sign of Alzheimer’s.

● Misplacing items but being able to retrace steps to find them? That’s another sign of normal aging. But placing things in unusual places or losing things and not being able to retrace steps? That may be a sign of Alzheimer’s.

● Making occasional errors with finances or household bills? Normal. Inability to follow a plan or manage monthly bills? May be a sign of Alzheimer’s.

Understanding these differences can help families know when it may be time to have a conversation or seek professional guidance. To learn all 10 early warning signs of Alzheimer’s, visit 10signs.org .

PUBLICIDAD

Why Early Detection Is So Important

Identifying Alzheimer’s early can open the door to better care and support. An early diagnosis gives individuals and families more time to make informed decisions about care and treatment.

Early detection also allows people more opportunities to:

● Access available treatments that may help slow disease progression

● Participate in clinical trials

● Plan for the future while loved ones can still take part in decision-making

Currently, many of these benefits are only available in the early stages of the disease, which makes it even more important to recognize the signs early.

The Important Role of Family Members

Family members are often the first to notice when something feels different. Small changes in behavior, memory, or attitude can be easy to overlook, but paying attention to these signs matters.

The Alzheimer’s Awareness PSA campaign, from the Ad Council and Alzheimer’s Association,encourages family members to trust what they are noticing and to start a conversation when concerns arise. These early conversations can lead to earlier diagnosis, better care planning, and improved quality of life for everyone involved.

Learn More and Find Support

Helpful resources are available for families who want to learn more about the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia and how they differ from normal aging. The campaign’s website, 10signs.org, offers practical tools, educational materials, and guidance to help start conversations about cognitive concerns.