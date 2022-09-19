Donate to the Hurricane Fiona Disaster Relief initiative
This storm comes at a time when Puerto Rico is still recovering from the aftermath of the destructive Hurricane Maria, which happened just five years ago. The people of Puerto Rico need our support during this difficult time. Here’s how you can help.
By contributing to the Univision Foundation, you are donating directly to charities in Puerto Rico that are leading the effort to mitigate this humanitarian crisis. Your donation will go towards supporting rebuilding efforts such as housing, food aid, and more.
