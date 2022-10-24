¿Dónde y cómo puedo votar anticipadamente en el condado de Bexar?
SAN ANTONIO, Texas.- A partir del 24 de octubre, los residentes de Texas podrán votar de forma anticipada en las distintas casillas que hay en sus áreas para las elecciones de medio término. Si vives en San Antonio o el condado de Bexar, estas son las ubicaciones y los requisitos clave para votar.
Si estás registrado, puedes acudir a los centros de elecciones disponibles para votar por adelantado.
En estas elecciones, se disputa la gobernación de Texas entre el candidato del Partido Demócrata, Beto O’Rourke, y el gobernador actual, del Partido Republicano, Greg Abbott.
A nivel estatal, también se disputa el puesto del Fiscal General de Texas.
Pero primero, ¿quién puede votar?
Estos son los requisitos para votar, de acuerdo con el condado de Bexar.
· Ser ciudadano de Estados Unidos.
· Estar registrado legalmente para votar. Aquí puedes averiguar si lo estás.
· Tener al menos 18 años el día de las elecciones.
· No ser un delincuente convicto, aunque podría ser elegible si se completó la sentencia y libertad condicional.
· No haber sido declarado por un tribunal que ejerza jurisdicción testamentaria como incapacitado mental total o parcialmente incapacitado mentalmente sin derecho a voto Usted es ciudadano de los Estados Unidos.
Para ver cuáles son algunas formas de identificación que puedes llevar a votar, entra aquí.
¿A qué hora puedo ir a votar?
· Lunes 24 de octubre, al viernes 28 de octubre: 8 am a 6 pm
· Sábado 29 de octubre: 8 am a 8 pm
· Domingo 30 de octubre: 12 del mediodía a 6 pm
· Lunes 31 de octubre, al viernes 4 de noviembre: 8 am a 8 pm
¿Dónde puedo votar en el condado de Bexar de forma anticipada?
- Bexar County Elections
1103 S. Frio San Antonio TX 78207
- Bexar County Justice Center (sótano)
300 Dolorosa St.
- Brookhollow Library
530 Heimer Rd. San Antonio TX 78232
- Castle Hills City Hall
209 Lemonwood Dr. Castle Hills TX 78213 Community Room
- Christian Family Baptist Church
1589 Grosenbacher Rd San Antonio TX 78245 No additional information
- Claude Black Center
2805 E. Commerce San Antonio TX 78202
- Cody Library
11441 Vance Jackson San Antonio TX 78230
- Copernicus Community Ctr.
5003 Lord Rd. San Antonio TX 78220
- Cortez Library
2803 Hunter Blvd San Antonio TX 78224 No additional information
- East Central ISD Admin
6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd. San Antonio TX 78263
- Elmendorf City Hall
8304 FM 327 Elmendorf TX 78112
- Encino Library
2515 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio TX 78259
- Frank Garrett Multi Center
1226 NW 18th St. San Antonio TX 78207
- Great Northwest Library
9050 Wellwood San Antonio TX 78250
- Guerra Library
7978 W. Military Dr. San Antonio TX 78227
- Helotes City Hall
12951 Bandera Rd Helotes TX 78023
- John Igo Library
13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78249
- Johnston Library
6307 Sun Valley Dr. San Antonio TX 78227
- Kirby City Hall
112 Bauman San Antonio TX 78219
- Las Palmas Library
515 Castroville Rd. San Antonio TX 78237
- Leon Valley Conference Ctr.
6421 Evers Rd. San Antonio TX 78240
- Lions Field
2809 Broadway St. San Antonio TX 78209
- Maverick Library
8700 Mystic Park San Antonio TX 78254
- McCreless Library
1023 Ada St. San Antonio TX 78223
- Mission Library
3134 Roosevelt Ave. San Antonio TX 78214
- Northside Activity Ctr.
7001 Culebra Rd. San Antonio TX 78238
- Northwest Vista College
3535 N. Ellison Dr. San Antonio TX 78251 Pecan Hall
- Old Converse City Hall
407 S. Seguin Rd. Converse TX 78109 Conference Room
- Olmos Park City Hall
120 W. El Prado Dr. San Antonio TX 78212
- Our Lady of the Lake
411 S.W. 24th St San Antonio TX 78207
- Palo Alto College
1400 W. Villaret Blvd. San Antonio TX 78224 Performing Arts Centers
- Parman Library
20735 Wilderness Oak San Antonio TX 78258
- Precinct 1 Office
3505 S. Pleasanton Rd. San Antonio TX 78221
- Precinct 3 Office
320 Interpark Blvd San Antonio TX 78216
- SAC Victory Center
1819 N. Main Ave. San Antonio TX 78212
- Schaefer Library
6322 Us Hwy 87 E San Antonio TX 78222
- Semmes Library
15060 Judson Rd. San Antonio TX 78247
- Shavano Park City Hall
900 Saddletree Ct. Shavano Park TX 78231
- Somerset City Hall
7360 E. 6th Somerset TX 78069
- Southside ISD Admin
1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd. San Antonio TX 78221 Board Room
- St Mary's University
One Camino Maria San Antonio TX 78228
- St Paul's Community
1201 Donaldson Ave San Antoino TX 78228
- Texas A&M San Antonio
One University Way San Antonio TX 78224
- Thousand Oaks Library
4618 Thousand Oaks San Antonio TX 78233
- Tobin Library
4134 Harry Wurzbach San Antonio TX 78209
- UTSA
1 UTSA Circle San Antonio TX 78249
- Universal City Library
100 Northview Dr Universal City TX 78148
- Van Raub E.S.
8776 Dietz Elkhorn Rd. Fair Oaks Ranch TX 78015
- Windcrest Takas Park
9310 Jim Seal Dr. Windcrest TX 78239
- Wonderland of The Americas
4522 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio TX 78201
- Woodlawn Pointe Center
702 Donaldson Ave. San Antonio TX 78201