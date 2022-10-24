¿Dónde y cómo puedo votar anticipadamente en el condado de Bexar?



· Lunes 24 de octubre, al viernes 28 de octubre: 8 am a 6 pm

· Sábado 29 de octubre: 8 am a 8 pm

· Domingo 30 de octubre: 12 del mediodía a 6 pm

· Lunes 31 de octubre, al viernes 4 de noviembre: 8 am a 8 pm