Covid, Ida and taxes: the issues at stake in 1st NJ governor's debate

Meanwhile,Ciattarelli's views lay squarely on the opposite end of the political spectrum: he opposes gun control laws, and has been in favor of defunding Planned Parenthood. The republican candidate also touted his support of law enforcement, pointing out that Murphy has not been a friend to the boys in blue. This, he claims, caused the The Fraternal Order of Police, the state’s second-largest police union, to withdraw its support for him during this election cycle.