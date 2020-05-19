YMCA distribuye alimentos durante la pandemia del coronavirus para familias afectadas en Houston
HOUSTON, Texas. – YMCA distriuirá alimentos para las familias afectadas por la crisis de coronavirus en Houston.
Participan también el Banco de Alimentos de Houston y del condado Montgomery, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries y otras organizaciones.
Se cuenta con 20 puntos de distribución y cinco centros de oportunidad. Hasta el momento se han repartido 5 millones de libras de comidas entre 347 mil personas.
Estos son los centros de distribución:
Martes:
Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA en el parque norte de Houston (Distribuido por Brighter Bites)
12351 Kuykendahl Road
Houston TX 77067
11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
East End YMCA distribuido por AAMA Sanchez Charter School
(Brighter Bites)
6001 Gulf Freeway
Houston TX 77023
11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites)
5202 Griggs Road
Houston TX 77021
11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
Miércoles:
Alief Family YMCA organizado por Alief ISD en Alief ISD Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites)
12321 Alief Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77082
11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites)
705 Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Biter)
15055 Wallisville Road
Houston TX, 77049
11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
YMCA International Services (Food Pantry)
Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057
12:00 a 2:00 pm
Four Corners Community Center
(Comidas para niños)
15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land TX 77498
10:00 am – 12:00 pm.
Jueves:
East End YMCA organizado por AAMA Sanchez Charter School
(Brighter Bites)
6001 Gulf Freeway
Houston TX 77023
111:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites)
1234 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
14650 Highway 3, Webster, TX 77598
11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
Greater Grace Church
10800 Scott St
Houston, TX 77047
1:00 pm a 6:00 pm.
Greater Grace Church (Food Distribution)
10800 Scott St
Houston, TX 77047
1:00 a 6:00 pm.
Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA en Tom Wussow Park (Alimento para niños)
Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060
9:00 a 11:000am.
Viernes:
Alief Family YMCA organizadoen en Alief ISD at Alief ISD Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites)
12321 Alief Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77082
11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites)
705 Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites)
15055 Wallisville Road
Houston TX, 77049
11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.
YMCA International Services (Food Pantry)
Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057
12:00 a 2:00 pm
Church Without Walls (Food Distribution)
5725 Queenston Blvd.
Houston, TX 77084
1:00 a 6:00 pm.
Sábado:
Woodlands Family YMCA at Shadowbend (Food Distribution)
6145 Shadowbend Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77381
10:00 am a 12:00 pm.
Para más información visite la página de internet de YMCA
