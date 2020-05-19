YMCA distribuye alimentos durante la pandemia del coronavirus para familias afectadas en Houston

Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA en el parque norte de Houston (Distribuido por Brighter Bites) 12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston TX 77067 11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.

East End YMCA distribuido por AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Brighter Bites) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.

Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites) 5202 Griggs Road Houston TX 77021 11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.

Alief Family YMCA organizado por Alief ISD en Alief ISD Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites) 12321 Alief Clodine Rd Houston, TX 77082 11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.

M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites) 705 Cavalcade Street Houston, TX 77009 11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Biter) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 11:00 am, hasta agotar existencias.

Four Corners Community Center

(Comidas para niños)

15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land TX 77498

10:00 am – 12:00 pm.