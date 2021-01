Reportan tiroteo contra conductor de UPS en la autopista 99 durante la madrugada

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 23: A delivery truck makes its way out of the 43rd Street United Parcel Service (UPS) depot December 23, 2003 in New York City. UPS, which averages about 13 million packages per day during the holiday season, will ship more than 300 million packages this holiday season. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images) Crédito: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images