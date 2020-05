"Nunca me sentí tan insegura": pasajera denuncia vuelo lleno de gente entre Fresno y Dallas

Just flew on @AmericanAir flight AA1154 from Fresno to Dallas. Apparently airlines are exempt from CDC guidelines for social distancing. All rows with the exception of maybe 4 rows were completely full of passengers. I've never felt so unsafe in my life. @CNN @CDCgov pic.twitter.com/D67KmZuzvl

— Tammy Gonzalez (@Tamgonzalez28) May 17, 2020